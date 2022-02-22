Govt to Add Security Feature to Railway ML-1 Project Again

The government has decided to add a security component to Railway Main Line-I (ML-I) again after the GHQ and Chinese showed concern for the stripping of the security from the cost of the project and increasing its share from one percent (or Rs. 13.9 billion) of the total cost to around three percent (or Rs. 35.992 billion).

A project for the provision of security for the project of the up-gradation of Pakistan Railway’s Mainline-1 (ML-1) with the implementation period of 119 months has been submitted to the Planning Commission of Pakistan for approval, an official source said.

The main objectives of this project are to provide foolproof security to construction camps and the Chinese and other foreign personnel to be deployed during the course of construction work on the up-gradation of the ML-1 project. The scope and cost of provision of security for the ML-I project have been covered under the instant PC-I. ML-I from Karachi to Peshawar via Lahore has a total length of 1,733 km and will be upgraded in three packages under the ML-I project.

The instant PC-I envisages the provision of security for all three packages of ML-I. The scope includes the establishment of administrative camps along with their recurring costs and deployment of the Railways police. The documents available with ProPakistani reveal that the project of up-gradation of ML-1 has been planned under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and has been declared “strategic” by both governments.

PC-1 for the up-gradation of ML-1 was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its meeting on 5 August 2020 at a rationalized cost of $6.806 billion. While rationalizing the cost of PC-I of the ML-1 project, the CDWP deleted the cost of providing security which was at the rate of one percent of the project cost ($ 79.567 million or PKR 13.9 billion).

The Chinese side expressed its concerns about the deletion of the security component from the approved PC-I for the up-gradation of ML-1. Furthermore, the General Headquarters (GHQ), Pakistan Army also conveyed its concerns to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat regarding the stripping off of the security components wherein the implications of the deletion of the security cost were categorically communicated.

The main concerns of the GHQ were: the implications of the overall security mechanism due to the non-availability of critical security enablers and the shortage of local and private security guards during construction. Also, the security apparatus will not be in line with the envisaged threats.

Prime Minister’s office vide UO from March 2021 was directed as: “The Prime Minister has been pleased to direct that Ministry of Railways shall evaluate its security needs for up-gradation of Pakistan Railway’s Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, in consultation with stakeholders, and take up the case, along with full justifications and details, with Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives at the earliest”.

To assess the security requirements, the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), the Ministry of Railways, in consultation with the representatives of the Chinese Coordinating firm as stated in the Framework Agreement prepared a report containing construction phasing, tentative number/location of construction cams, and estimated Chinese workforce, and shared the report with the GHQ.

Pursuant to the directives from the Prime Minister’s Office, the GHQ suggested arranging a consultative meeting of the concerned stakeholders. In this regard, a meeting was convened by the Ministry of Railways on 26 July 2021 under the joint Chairmanship of Secretary/Chairman Railways & General Officer Commanding (GOC), SSD North.

During the meeting, the SSD North presented an improved security plan and suggested increasing the number of the camps. The Ministry of Railways agreed to the security plan presented by the SSD North. Furthermore, during the meeting, the following financing options for the security cost were also discussed:

Direct Financing/Current Expenditure Revision of the approved PC-1 of ML-1 Independent PC-1 for security

Accordingly, this PC-I has been prepared for the approval of the competent forum.

Security Plan

To assess the security requirements, the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Ministry of Railways, in consultation with the representatives of the Chinese Coordinating firm as stated in the Framework Agreement, prepared a report containing the construction phasing, the tentative number/location of construction camps and estimated Chinese workforce, and share the report with the GHQ.

Moreover, the 342 Brigade of the Pakistan Army that was specifically deployed for CPEC security reviewed the security requirements and improved the Planning Parameters based on past experience and keeping in view the security requirements of the ML-1 project. The 342 Brigade also provided cost estimates on the basis of Planning Parameters.

This PC-I has been prepared to take into account the cost estimates provided by the 342 Brigade.

However, the cost estimates provided by the 342 Brigade did not include the cost component pertaining to Pakistan Railway’s Police (PRP), which has separately been prepared in consultation with the PRP.

The 342 Brigade also suggested the deployment of Special Protection Unit (SPU) with 30 people per camp, the cost of the SPU has also been included in the estimate.