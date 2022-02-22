Overseas Pakistanis Demand Pakistani Universities to Establish Campuses Abroad

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) said on Tuesday that it was considering a proposal to open campuses of Pakistani universities abroad to provide education to the children of overseas Pakistani workers.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Ayub Afridi, said the Pakistani community in Medina, during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, demanded that campuses of Pakistani universities be established in Saudi Arabia.

“It remains to be seen whether or not this is possible and how the Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) can help the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis in this regard,” he said.

The committee was informed that the demands made in the public petition filed by the All Pakistan Overseas Organization not included the establishment of university campuses abroad but also an increase in the number of Pakistani schools in Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries.