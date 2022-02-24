New Governing Body of College Management Committee Gets Elected

A new governing body of the College Management Committee (CMC) set up under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has been elected for the academic years 2022-2024.

According to details, Samina Trimzi has been elected as the President of CMC and Ghulam Noorani as Finance Secretary while Nayab Rizwan and Zareef Khan have been elected as its executive members.

According to details, the Academic Wing of FDE held the elections of CMC at the Mass Communication Auditorium of the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/4 on Wednesday.

Principal IMCG F-7/4, Professor Saleha Jabeen, presided over the electoral process which started at 9 AM and ended at 12 PM. Two senior teachers assisted the presiding officer as polling officers.

The CMC has been established to effectively resolve the academic issues faced by the educational institutes operating under the FDE and improve their academic output.

Earlier this month, the FDE Academic Wing had shared the eligibility criteria, instructions, and rules of the CMC Elections with the administrations of all educational institutes under it.