First of Its Kind: Nubia Unveils Z40 Pro With Magnetic Charging

The subsidiary company of ZTE, Nubia has officially unveiled the Nubia Z40 Pro in China, a successor to the Nubia Z30 Pro.

Design & Display

Measuring 161.9 x 72.9 x 8.4mm, the Z40 Pro weighs 199g and has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and 395 PPI pixel density. The handset has a similar box layout as the Z30 Pro, except for the placement of the camera module.

The handset has a metallic frame with anti-glare glass and is available in dual colors: Interstellar Black and Galaxy. A limited edition of the handset is also available based on the anime, ‘The Outcast’.

Internals & Storage

Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Z40 Pro comes with 8/12/16GB LPDDR5 RAM variations and 128/256/512/1TB UFS 3.1 internal storage capacities. The smartphone boots the Android 12-based MyOS 12.

The handset also includes dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity, as well as DTS: X Ultra support for dual stereo speakers, and an x-axis vibration motor.

Camera

Nubia Z40 Pro includes a triple camera unit with a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor with OIS support, a 50MP 116° ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 9x optical zoom.

While the 16MP selfie camera is located within the centered punch-hole.

Battery & Pricing

The standard version of the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. The limited ‘Gravity’ version of the smartphone packs a 4,600mAh battery pack with 66W fast charging as well as 15W fast magnetic wireless charging support. The limited version is the first in the world to feature magnetic charging.

Pre-orders for the Z40 Pro start from 2nd March, with retail prices as follows:

Standard Edition:

8GB RAM with 128GB – $538

8GB RAM with 256GB – $586

12GB RAM with 256GB – $633

12GB RAM with 512GB – $712

Magnetic Charging Edition:

12GB with 256GB – $681

16GB with 1TB – $950

The Outcast Limited Edition:

12GB with 256GB – $744

Nubia Z40 Pro Specifications