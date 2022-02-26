First of Its Kind: Nubia Unveils Z40 Pro With Magnetic Charging

The subsidiary company of ZTE, Nubia has officially unveiled the Nubia Z40 Pro in China, a successor to the Nubia Z30 Pro.
Design & Display
Measuring 161.9 x 72.9 x 8.4mm, the Z40 Pro weighs 199g and has a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and 395 PPI pixel density. The handset has a similar box layout as the Z30 Pro, except for the placement of the camera module.
The handset has a metallic frame with anti-glare glass and is available in dual colors: Interstellar Black and Galaxy. A limited edition of the handset is also available based on the anime, ‘The Outcast’.
Internals & Storage
Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Z40 Pro comes with 8/12/16GB LPDDR5 RAM variations and 128/256/512/1TB UFS 3.1 internal storage capacities. The smartphone boots the Android 12-based MyOS 12.
The handset also includes dual-SIM support and 5G connectivity, as well as DTS: X Ultra support for dual stereo speakers, and an x-axis vibration motor.
Camera
Nubia Z40 Pro includes a triple camera unit with a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor with OIS support, a 50MP 116° ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 9x optical zoom.
While the 16MP selfie camera is located within the centered punch-hole.
Battery & Pricing
The standard version of the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. The limited ‘Gravity’ version of the smartphone packs a 4,600mAh battery pack with 66W fast charging as well as 15W fast magnetic wireless charging support. The limited version is the first in the world to feature magnetic charging.
Pre-orders for the Z40 Pro start from 2nd March, with retail prices as follows:
Standard Edition:
- 8GB RAM with 128GB – $538
- 8GB RAM with 256GB – $586
- 12GB RAM with 256GB – $633
- 12GB RAM with 512GB – $712
Magnetic Charging Edition:
- 12GB with 256GB – $681
- 16GB with 1TB – $950
The Outcast Limited Edition:
- 12GB with 256GB – $744
Nubia Z40 Pro Specifications
- Chipset: Android 12, MyOS 12
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
- GPU: Adreno 730
- OS: Android 12, MyOS 12
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.67 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
- Internal: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Card Slot: No
- Camera
- Rear: 64 MP, f/1.7, 35mm (standard) + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto) + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 116˚ (ultra-wide)
- Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
- Colors: Interstellar Black, Galaxy Galaxy
- Fingerprint Sensor: Under display, optical
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh (regular version), fast charging 80W OR 4600 mAh (gravity version), fast charging 66W + fast magnetic wireless charging 15W
- Price: $538