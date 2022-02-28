Nokia Launches C2 2nd Edition With Multiple Downgrades

HMD has officially unveiled the successor to the previously launched Nokia C2, the Nokia C2 2nd edition. This smartphone is the company’s latest budget-friendly variant, launched beside the Nokia C1 duo.

However, when compared to the Nokia C2, the C2 2nd Edition, comes with a number of major downgrades except for the metal frame.

Design & Display

Unlike the Nokia C2, Nokia C2 2nd edition comes with an upgraded metal chassis, making it more resilient against daily knocks. But things only go downhill from here.

In terms of the display, the handset supports a 5.7” touchscreen display, with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels, which is a major downgrade from 720 x 1,440 pixels on the original Nokia C2.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the Nokia C2 2nd edition houses a new chipset with a quad-core 1.5 GHz CPU and so far that’s about all we know about it.

However, on the software end, the smartphone runs Android 11 Go Edition and packs 1/2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, both the single and dual-SIM versions of the device have a dedicated microSD card slot, that can provide expandable storage of up to 256GB.

Additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, USB OTG, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40).

Cameras

This time around, the 5MP selfie camera of the original C2 has been replaced by a 2MP unit, that comes with a dedicated LED flash.

Hence, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition houses a 5MP camera, on the rear, supported by a 2MP selfie shooter.

Battery & Availability

Powering the 2nd Edition is a smaller 2,400 mAh battery with support for basic 5W charging over MicroUSB. However, one of the more intriguing features of this smartphone is that it’s one of the very few that still offer a removable battery.

Additionally, besides the C2 2nd Edition and C1 duo, another device that got unveiled at the launch event was the Nokia Go Earbuds 2+. Promising up to 24 hours of playtime, the Earbuds come with a 300 mAh battery that can be fully recharged in 2 hours over USB-C.

However, as of yet, there are no official details regarding the pricing of the Nokia C2 2nd edition or the new headphones but the company is expected to reveal it shortly.

