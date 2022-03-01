POCO Announces Budget-Friendly X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi added two new models to its POCO series at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). This included an X-series mid-ranger with an improved camera alongside the 4G version of Poco M4 Pro.

Both of these newly introduced smartphones, however, offer fairly impressive specs for the price tags they come bearing. We’ll be discussing Poco X4 Pro 5G in this article.

ALSO READ Poco to Launch an Affordable Smartwatch Soon

Design & Display

In terms of display, the Poco X4 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.67” AMOLED panel with 1,080 x 2,400 px resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Like last year’s X3 Pro, this one also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate coupled with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. This time around, the POCO X4, unlike last year’s variant, comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection alongside IP53 for basic dust and water resistance.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the X4 Pro features the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is based on a 6nm architecture. This chip is a sequel to the Snapdragon 690 with a 15 percent higher CPU and 30 percent higher GPU performance, making it an efficient chip, but it is still no match for the Snapdragon 860 that powered the X3 Pro.

On the software front, the smartphone runs MIUI 13 for POCO on top of Android 11.

The smartphone allows two storage variations, one is the 6/128 GB variant, while the other is the 8/256 GB variant. The storage is expandable using a hybrid slot, meaning you can add a microSD card if you don’t have a second sim. Virtual RAM is also available on MIUI 13, providing an additional 2 GB to the 6 GB model and 3 GB to the 8 GB one.

ALSO READ POCO F4 GT Key Details Emerge Through Certifications

Additional connectivity options include sub-6 5G connectivity, along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack with Hi-Res Audio certification, Bluetooth 5.1, an IR blaster, and NFC. You’ll also find dual speakers and a Z-axis linear motor.

Cameras

For photography, the X4 Pro houses a triple-lens unit, headlined by a 108MP primary sensor. The primary sensor is further supported by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro.

Furthermore, the punch-hole selfie camera features a 16 MP sensor, which is a bit of a downgrade from the 20 MP of the X3 Pro.

Battery & Availability

Powering the smartphone is a fairly large 5,000 mAh battery that charges at 67W with the included adapter. Once depleted, the charger can get it back up to 70% in around 20 minutes, with a full 100% charge reached in 41 minutes.

Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available for purchase from March 2nd. As of now, the speculated price of the 6/128 GB unit is €300 (~$335), while the 8/256 GB model is expected to start at €350 (~$391).

Specifications of POCO X4 Pro