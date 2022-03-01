POCO Unveils Its First M-Series Smartphone With an AMOLED Display

At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), POCO has announced its first M-series smartphone that supports an AMOLED display. We had previously witnessed a 5G version of the same smartphone last year and now the company has released its 4G variant. Besides using a different chipset, the newly introduced 4G variant comes bearing other changes as well.

Design & Display

The M4 Pro 4G supports a 6.43” AMOLED panel, replacing the 6.6” IPS LCD of the 5G model. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, coupled with a 180 Hz touch sampling, a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by the classic Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone further offers splash resistance with an IP53 rating. It also makes use of a fingerprint reader on the side for biometrics and authentication.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, the 4G variant houses a Helio G96, replacing the Dimensity 810 5G. However, the GPU remains the same, Mali G57 MC2. The device provides two storage variations of 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB. This is LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, plus you can expand it using a microSD slot.

Virtual RAM is available here too as the smartphone runs MIUI 13, adding 3 GB to the 8/256 GB trim.

Like its predecessor, the M4 Pro offers a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual speakers, a Z-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, and NFC.

Cameras

For photography, M4 Pro 4G comes with a triple-lens unit. This includes a 64MP primary sensor supported by an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The 64MP primary is the highest resolution sensor on a Poco M phone yet, while the 8 MP ultrawide lens is the same and there’s a new addition, a 2 MP macro lens. Additionally, on the front, there’s a 16 MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

Battery & Availability

Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery and thanks to the bundled 33W charger, it can go from zero to 100% in 1 hour and can last 2 days of typical usage before it needs to be charged again.

The Poco M4 Pro starts at €220 (~$246) for the 6/128 GB configuration, while the upgraded 8/256 GB model starts at €270 (~$302).

