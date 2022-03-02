TikTok Increases Video Upload Limit

The popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, has confirmed that it will be ditching its previous 3-minute limit on videos. According to a recent report, the platform will now allow its users to upload clips that are up to 10-minutes long. This newly expanded video length will allow TikTok users more flexibility when filming clips.

Additionally, this is the second major upgrade to the platform following the extension of TikTok videos from 1 minute to 3 minutes, back in July 2021. Now, with the app extending its video’s total length to up to 10 minutes, it shows no signs of slowing down. Furthermore, this change would likely help creators upload more diversified content to the app, hence, increasing the platform’s active user base.

Once this new feature gets rolled out, it’ll allow the content creators to upload longer videos, from cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational content to comedic sketches, and more.

However, according to TikTok, this new feature will officially be making its way to global users over the next couple of weeks. Meaning, it’s still a while away before you can take advantage of the extended video limit.