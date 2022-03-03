Is Javed Afridi Buying Chelsea Football Club?

According to a Spanish sports website Soy Madridista, prominent Pakistani billionaire, Javed Afridi is in the running to succeed Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owner.

Afridi, who is a Pakistani business executive and entrepreneur, owns the Peshawar Zalmi team in the Pakistan Super League and is interested in purchasing one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs.

Pues parece que el pakistaní @JAfridi10 es el primer colocado para intentar comprar el Chelsea a Abramovichhttps://t.co/n4NmTXYpa2 — www.soymadridista.com (@soymadridista) March 2, 2022

Sources told Khaleej Times that “Afridi’s team held a meeting this afternoon (Wednesday) with a sports and legal agency in the UK. There’s a bunch of investors who are interested in Chelsea Football Club. They believe it’s the right time and opportunity to invest in football. And someone from Asia should come and invest. They are in negotiation with them right now”.

Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, who claimed to have received an offer from Abramovich, is expected to put Afridi and his group of investors up against the fierce competition.

To recall, Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire and esteemed oligarch, reportedly put Chelsea up for sale as pressure mounted on his position as owner of the Premier League powerhouse just days after Russia declared war on Ukraine.

He purchased Chelsea in June 2003 and used his fortune to transform the London club into one of Europe’s super elites. During the Abramovich era so far, Chelsea has won five Premier League titles and five FA Cups.

The Blues have won the Champions League on two occasions, first in 2012 in Munich, Germany, then the second time in 2021 at the Estádio do Dragão stadium in Porto, Portugal.