Video of Indian Students Being Saved by Pakistan in Ukraine Goes Viral

Foreigners, especially students, in Ukraine were forced to flee to bordering states in view of their safety as Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine last week.

Since then, embassies of different countries, including Pakistan, in Ukraine’s neighboring countries have been working tirelessly to evacuate their citizens.

Pakistani Embassy in Romania has not only evacuated hundreds of Pakistani students but also rescued scores of Indian students, who were left to fend for themselves by the Indian Embassy in Romania, by facilitating their safe exit from Ukraine.

Speaking in this regard, Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said that Pakistani Embassy in Romania rescued hundreds of Indian students stuck in Ukraine on humanitarian grounds.

A video of the entire episode has also been circulating on Twitter, which shows Indian students having meals in a hotel rented by the Pakistani Embassy there. It also exposes the incompetence of the Indian Embassy to take timely action for the safe evacuation of its citizens.

Several students, seeking anonymity fearing backlash from right-wing groups, thanked the Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine for not only providing them a safe passage but also taking care of their other needs on humanitarian grounds.