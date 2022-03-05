Samsung Joins Long List of Companies Halting Sales in Russia

South Korean manufacturer, Samsung has reportedly joined the growing list of companies that have paused sales of their products and services in Russia. The company recently announced that it will not be shipping to Russia, given its unlawful attack on Ukraine.

Bloomberg News reported that Samsung is currently monitoring the situation and plans on donating approx. $6 million, including $1 million worth of consumer electronics, to Ukraine.

The move comes after Ukrainian Vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov requested the CEO for Samsung’s SET division, Jong-Hee Han to suspend future shipments to Russia.

The vice-PM also requested that the company block Samsung Pay, Samsung Galaxy Store, and the Samsung Shop.

@Samsung, I urge you to take a step towards world peace! As long as Russian tanks and missiles bomb kindergartens and hospitals in Ukraine, your cool equipment cannot be used by Russians! pic.twitter.com/xjOInduclD — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 4, 2022

Samsung has a 30% market share as of Q4 2021 and is one of the top smartphone brands in Russia. The company also has a television plant in Russia and the move will affect all of Samsung’s product lineup including smartphones, chips, and many other electronics.

Previously, Apple paused all sales after a request from the vice-PM. The company also pulled apps for Russian state-backed media outlets from the App store and disabled traffic data for Maps in Ukraine. Microsoft too suspended sales of new products and services in Russia amidst the crisis.