Pakistan Unveils Its Latest Battle Rifle at Saudi Arabia World Defense Show

The Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) has officially launched its newly designed battle rifle BW20 at the World Defense Exhibition in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, which has been well-received by ammunition manufacturers from around the world.

Briefing about the rifle, POF spokesperson, Salman Ali Khan, said that they have initially launched three variants of the BW20 rifle – a 16” Standard rifle, a 12” Assault rifle, and a 20” Match Grade Marksman rifle.

ALSO READ AGP Orders Pakistan Post to Probe 1,000 Post Offices Opened Without Official Approval

All of them are chambered for 7.62×51mm and use an AR-style roller-delayed blowback mechanism. He said that the POF will soon launch 5.5645mm and 7.6239mm variants of the BW20.

The rifle is part of the Battle Weapons (BW) Guns series developed by the POF at the request of the Pakistan Army for a next-generation rifle. The principal design of the BW20 rifle has the same mechanism as the Hecker & Koch G3, which is the Pakistan Army’s standard battle rifle and is currently a POF product.

ALSO READ FBR Collected Majority of Taxes Through Imports During July-Feb FY22

The BW20 rifles, however, are cost-effective, lighter in weight, and offer the same accuracy, range, and penetration as required by Pakistan Army General Staff Requirement (GSR).

The POF spokesperson added that the production cost of BW20 rifles is much lesser than that of G3. Further, some advanced mechanisms have been introduced that reduce the recoil of the 7.62×51mm rifle.