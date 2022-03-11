FBR Dismisses Two Officials Over Charges of Inefficiency and Misconduct

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has dismissed from services two officials, one of Grade-18 and another of Grade-16, on charges of inefficiency and misconduct.

According to details, FBR has dismissed Syed Waqas Hassan, Assistant Director (Audit)/BS-18, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi and Mansab Shah, Inspector (BS-16) posted in Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Lahore

FBR has also suspended an official named Anum Khaleeq, Appraising Officer (BS-16) Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East) for 120 days.

The tax machinery issued two notifications on Friday. According to a notification, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Syed Waqas Hassan, Assistant Director (Audit)/BS-18, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi under Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline), Rule 2020 on charges of “Inefficiency” & “Misconduct” in terms of Rule 3(a)&(b) of the Rules ibid. The officials were allegedly found absent from official duties without permission after the expiry of their 30 days ex-Pakistan leave.

The authority, i.e., Revenue Secretary/Chairman FBR, after examining the entire record of the case, including findings of the inquiry officer, defense of the accused officer (reply of the Show Cause Notice), and his plea during the personal hearing has imposed a major penalty of “Compulsory Retirement” under rule 4(3)(c) read with rule 16(7)(b)(ii) of Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline), Rule 2020 upon Syed Waqas Hassan, Assistant Director (Audit)/BS-18, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

A notification regarding regularization of his absence from duty will be separately issued. Syed Waqas Hassan, Assistant Director (Audit)/BS-18 will have the right of appeal to the appellant authority under Civil Servants (Appeal) Rules, 1977 within a period of 30 days from the date of communication of this notification.

Through another notification, disciplinary proceedings under the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973 were initiated against Mansab Shah, Inspector (BS-16) posted in Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Lahore vide Charge Sheet on account of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” under Rule-3(a)(b)&(c) of the Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973.

Muteen Alam, Additional Collector (PCS/BS-19), Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Lahore was appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct an inquiry into the case. The Inquiry Officer submitted the inquiry report, according to which the charges of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” were established against the accused officer.

Accordingly, the Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Lahore/Authorized Officer served show-cause notice dated on the accused. Upon receipt of the reply to the notice, the accused was granted personal hearings on February 24, 2021 and March 24, 2021 for his defense.

The Authorized Officer, after considering the inquiry report, reply to Show Cause Notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearings, found the accused officer guilty of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” under Rule-3(a ) (b)&(c) of the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973 and recommended to the Authority i.e. Member (Administration/Human Resource), FBR to impose a major penalty of “Reduction to the lower post of Data Entry Operator” upon the accused officer.

The Member (Admn/HR)/Authority after going through the facts and record of the case, and having considered all aspects of the case submitted before him, did not agree with the recommendations of the Authorized Officer/Collector regarding the imposition of major penalty of “Reduction to the lower post of Data Entry Operator” upon the accused and acting in the capacity as Authority.

In exercise of Rule 5(1)(iv) of Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973, a major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” has been imposed upon Mansab Shah, Inspector (BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore under Rule-4(1)(b)(iv) of the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973.