GulAhmed’s Eid Collection 2022 is Here to Add Vibrance to the Festivities This Year

The month of Ramzan and subsequent celebrations of Eid ul Fitr are around the corner once again. Regarded as one of the most blessed months on the Islamic calendar, Ramzan brings a season of joy, happiness, and spiritual rewards. It also brings an amazing opportunity for us to splurge on distinct and vibrant couture for the festivities surrounding Eid.

Well, as we look up to brands and their festive collections once again, GulAhmed is enthralling us with its Eid Collection 2022. Featuring an extensive range of lucrative hues, shades, and designs, the collection includes Zari suits for Eid amongst a variety of other apparel choices. Now is the ideal time to grab some amazing items for your Eid looks this year.

GulAhmed’s Luxury Festive Eid Collection 2022 has given the lively souls amongst us a reason to go on a shopping spree once again. With the festivities, celebrations, and gatherings to attend this year, a revamp of the wardrobe is important as it helps create a chic aura that you can carry effortlessly. With unstitched Eid suits tailored to perfection, pret wear for the lovers of fast fashion, and a variety of other items, the collection has something for everyone.

To make things easier, we’ve gone through this year’s catalog and pulled out some of our favorite designs from this year’s collection. Here are our top picks:

A festival of joy and colors demands a vivid apparel choice. This Zari embroidered kurta coupled with a yarn-dyed dupatta is one to enthrall everyone at the events that you attend this year.

No matter how many times it is said, the statement never gets old! You can never go wrong with black especially when it is featured with such exquisite designs. Combined with a stunning luxury jacquard dupatta, you will definitely pull eyeballs with this choice.

Looking for something light yet stunning? Well, did the designers at GulAhmed read our minds! This breathtaking white embroidered cotton Zari front with a lacquer printed khadi net dupatta definitely took our breath away. This is one we would definitely check out with.

As we said, there is something for everyone in this year’s GulAhmed Eid Collection. Our love for distinct combinations with bright colors has been manifested by the items on sale this year. This sensational dress with its stunning designs is to die for.

Who doesn’t love yellow? We certainly do! With the season and the festival, there is no reason not to walk out of the store with this stunning couture in its elegant flair.

Light colors entice our eyes and soul unlike any other shade on the planet and GulAhmed knows how to perfect them to the finest. Here is another fine choice of an embroidered gold printed shirt with a Mehsuri dupatta that is sensational.

So, what are you waiting for? Oh, by the way, did we mention that you can enjoy free delivery on the Eid collection ensemble across Pakistan. With the collection launching in-stores and online on the 18th of March, it's time for you to get started on your Eid shopping.