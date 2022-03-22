Here’s a Comparison of Pakistani J-10C and Indian Rafale Fighter Jets

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officially inducted the Chinese J-10C fighter jets earlier this month. China delivered the jets in just eight months rather than the years that defense manufacturers usually take to deliver fighter jets such as the J-10C.
The J-10C fighter aircraft has been developed by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC). The J-10C fighter jet is a single-engine, tail-less, canard delta wing, multi-role, combat aircraft capable of all-weather operations. It is primarily designed for air-to-air combat, but it can also perform strike missions.
Pakistan has inducted the J-10C fighter jets from its all-weather ally in order to address the military imbalance in the region that resulted from the Indian acquisition of French-made Rafale fighter jets.
The Rafale jet is a twin-engine, canard delta wing, multi-role fighter aircraft designed and manufactured by Dassault Aviation, a French military aircraft manufacturer.
Defense experts have claimed that the J-10C is more powerful than the Rafale because it can carry more advanced fourth-generation missiles despite being lighter in weight due to the composite materials used in its manufacturing.
Let’s have a look at the detailed comparison of the two jets.
Basic Description
Both J-10C and Rafale have identical attributes. The only difference is in the engine as the former is powered by a single-engine while the latter is fueled by a twin engine.
|Attributes
|J-10C
|Rafale
|Weight
|Medium-weight
|Medium-weight
|Engine
|Single-engine
|Twin-engine
|Generation
|4.5th generation
|4.5th generation
|Role
|Multi-role
|Multi-role
General Characteristics
The J-10C is longer and taller than Rafale. Since it is made from composite materials, it is lighter in weight than the Rafale. The J-10C has a superior internal fuel capacity and is powered by a single engine which produces nearly as much thrust as the twin engines of Rafale.
|Features
|J-10C
|Rafale
|Crew
|1 (single-seat)
|1 (single-seat) or 2 (two-seat)
|Length
|55 feet 2 inches
|50 feet 1 inch
|Wingspan
|32 feet 2 inches
|35 feet 9 inches
|Height
|18 feet 8 inches
|17 feet 6 inches
|Wing area
|400 sq. ft.
|492 sq. ft.
|Empty weight
|9,750 kg
|10,300 kg
|Gross weight
|14,000 kg
|15,000 kg
|Max takeoff weight
|19,277 kg
|24,500 kg
|Fuel capacity (internal)
|4,950 kg
|4,700 kg (single-seat) or 4,400 kg (two-seat)
|Powerplant
|1 x WS-10B afterburning turbofan engines, 89.17 kN thrust dry, 142 kN with afterburner
|2 × Snecma M88-4e turbofans, 50.04 kN thrust each dry, 75 kN with afterburner
Performance
The J-10C has by far a superior speed, combat range, and service ceiling in comparison to the Rafale. The rate of climb, wind loading, and thrust is almost identical.
|Characteristics
|J-10C
|Rafale
|Maximum speed
|Mach 2
|Mach 1.8
|Ferry range
|2,950 km
|3,700 km
|Combat range
|2,600 km
|1,850 km
|Service ceiling
|56,000 feet
|52,000 feet
|G limits
|+9/-3
|+9/-3.6
|Rate of climb
|59,000 feet/minute
|60,000 feet/minute
|Wind loading
|381 kg/meter2
|328 kg/meter2
|Thrust/weight
|1.10
|0.98
Armament
Despite having fewer hardpoints, the J-10C is equipped with a better gun and more air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, and bombs.
|Weapons
|J-10C
|Rafale
|Guns
|1× 23 mm GSh-23 twin-barreled autocannon capable of firing 3,600 rounds per minute
|1× 30 mm GIAT-30 autocannon capable of firing 2,500 rounds per minute
|Hardpoints
|11 (6× under-wing, 2× under-intake and 3× under-fuselage) with a capacity of 5600 kg of external fuel and ordnance
|14 for Air Force versions and 13 for Navy versions
|Air-to-air missiles
|PL-8
PL-10
PL-12
PL-15
PL-15E
|MBDA MICA EM
MBDA MICA IR
MBDA Meteor
Magic II
|Air-to-surface missiles
|KD-88
YJ-91
|MBDA AM 39 Exocet
|Anti-ship missiles
|C-601
C-705KD
C-802AK
CM-400AKG
HD-1A
|AM39 Exocet
|Bombs
|LT-2 (laser-guided)
LS-6 (glide)
GB3 (glide)
GB2A (glide)
GB3A (glide)
FT-1 (satellite-guided)
250 kg and 500 kg unguided bombs
|Laser-guided bombs from 225 Kg to 900 kg
Avionics
In this department as well, the J-10C fares better than the Rafale jet.
|J-10C
|Rafale
|Type 1473H pulse-doppler fire control radar
|Thales RBE2-AA AESA radar
|AESA fire control radar
|Thales SPECTRA Electronic Warfare system.
|K/JDC01A targeting pod
|Thales/SAGEM-OSF Optronique Secteur Frontal infra-red search and track (IRST) system
|Type Hongguang-I infra-red search and track pod
|CM-802AKG targeting pod for KD-88 and YJ-91
|KG600 electronic countermeasure pod
|Blue Sky navigation/attack pod
Variants
The J-10 has fewer variants as compared to the Rafale.
|J-10C
|Rafale
|J-10A
|Rafale A
|J-10AH
|Rafale D
|J-10S
|Rafale B variant F3-R
|J-10SH
|Rafale C variant F3-R
|J-10B
|Rafale M variant F3-R
|J-10B TVC Demonstrator
|Rafale N
|J-10C
|Rafale R
|J-10CE
|Rafale DM
|Rafale EM
|Rafale DH
|Rafale EH
|Rafale DQ
|Rafale EQ
Operators
The J-10 is operated by just two countries; China and Pakistan. On the other hand, Rafale is operated by 8 countries.
|J-10C
|Rafale
|China
|Croatia
|Pakistan
|Egypt
|France
|Greece
|India
|Indonesia
|Qatar
|UAE