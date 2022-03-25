CDA Inaugurates Pakistan Movement Park in Islamabad

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed, has inaugurated Pakistan Movement Park in Sector H-8 Islamabad. The park, built under the shadow of the largest Pakistani flag, will provide entertainment and information facilities to the citizens of Islamabad and the next generation.

The park built along with Islamabad Highway in Sector H-8 has a walk-through history museum as well as two-dimensional and 3D-designed walls, which display the history of Pakistan dating back to its inception. The biggest migration has also been pictured so that the new generation can have historical awareness of the independence of Pakistan and remember the great sacrifices made during the migration.

The park has been built with the idea of ​​providing information to the people, acting as an open museum. The purpose of building the park is to highlight sacrifices made during the Pakistan Movement and pass on the history of the world’s largest migration to the new generation in terms of education and information. This park is the first of its kind in Pakistan and a proposal to digitize images of sacrifices made during the Pakistan Movement in the park is also under consideration.

In addition, in the light of the direction of CDA’s management, work is in progress to provide other facilities in the park, including swings, walkways, jogging track, and cycling track. Furthermore, seasonal flowers are also being planted. Apart from this, benches, lighting, security, parking, and other necessary arrangements are also being made expeditiously.

On this occasion, the management of the CDA said that providing a healthy environment to the citizens of Islamabad is one of the top priorities of the organization.