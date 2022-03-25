Over 18,000 Acres Land of Evacuee Trust Property Board Encroached

Encroachers have illegally encroached 18,875 acres of land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in the country. This has been revealed in a report shared by ETPB with the Prime Minister’s secretariat.

Sources said that the ETPB properties and land are located in the Metropolitan, urban, peri-urban and rural areas and the Evacuee Trust Property Board mainly deals with the rents and leasing of lands and properties from which income is generated.

Presently, ETPB is managing 109,369 acres of land which includes 85,331 acres in Punjab, 21,735 acres in Sindh, 2301 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 2 acres in Baluchistan.

Similarly, the ETPB is also looking after 15,619 commercial properties all over Pakistan and it earned Rs. 1.16 billion in 2018-19.

The ETPB has 46,597 units or sub-units of commercial properties in Punjab, 12,362 in Sindh, 2,877 in KP, and 668 in Baluchistan.

The trust earned Rs. 367 million in 2018-19 from 75,055 acres leased land whereas documents show that it has 34,314 acres unleased lands all over Pakistan as well.

Sources said that no major reforms or re-structuring of the ETPB has been undertaken ever since its establishment in 1975. The Prime Minister had constituted a Task Force on ETPB under the chair of the former adviser Dr Ishrat Husain.