If you are looking for the best Sehri and Iftar deals in Lahore for Ramadan 2022, then you have come to the right place.
Where Ramadan is the month of fasting and spiritual cleansing, it is also the time when friends and family come together and share delectable meals at Sehri and Iftar. Therefore, to enjoy the blessings of this month, popular restaurants and hotels across the country are offering sumptuous and affordable Sehri and Iftar deals for the entire month of Ramadan.
With numerous restaurants offering exciting Ramadan deals, we have compiled all the popular and hard to resist deals for both Sehri and Iftar in Lahore. These deals are the perfect reason to plan for Sehri or Iftar meals with your friends or family.
Best Sehri and Iftar Deals In Lahore
Making Sehri and Iftar memorable, mentioned below are some exciting deals for you to try this Ramadan 2022:
Arcadian Cafe
BAE
Bovinoes
The Brasserie
Burger Lab
The Burning Giraffe
Cafe Aylanto
Cafe Zouk
Chaaye Khana
Chao Fine Pan-Asian Cuisine
Coco Cubano
Domino’s
English Tea House
Freddy’s Cafe
Howdy
Jade Cafe
Junoon Restaurant
Karak Khel
La Atrium Restaurant
London Courtyard
Mei Kong Restaurant
Mocca (DHA Phase 6)
Noi-Stir Fry Kitchen
Novu Restaurant
P. F. Chang’s
Pizza Hut
Sambo
Sashas
The Spice Bazaar
Tenerife cafe
Thalii Restaurant
Villa The Grand Buffet
Yum Chinese and Thai Restaurant
These are some of the most popular Sehri and Iftar deals in Lahore for you to celebrate the blessings of this holy month. While Lahore is a city of foodies, there are a lot of great restaurants in the city. Each of these places has a mouth-watering menu with top-class service. So check out these amazing deals and let us know in the comments section below.