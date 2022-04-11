Vivo Launches its First Ever Tablet with High-End Specs

Vivo Pad marks the Chinese brand’s official entry into the Android tablet market. It will be taking on the likes of Oppo Pad, Xiaomi’s Mi Pad, and Samsung tablets with high-end specifications.

Speaking of high-end specs, the Vivo Pad is equipped with an 11-inch screen that boasts a 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. There is also support for HDR10+ content and Dolby Vision.

The screen will have support for a stylus as well as a dedicated keyboard.

Hardware-wise, the Vivo Pad does not match up with this year’s flagship rivals, but it comes with a high-end chip nonetheless. We are talking about the Snapdragon 870, which ranked among last year’s flagship chipsets, but it is now outmatched by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

This chip will come with an 8GB/128GB base configuration as well as higher memory options. It will boot the dated Android 11 out of the box with Vivo’s OriginOS on top.

There is a dual-camera setup on the back which includes a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera housed in the top bezel is also an 8MP shooter. Battery capacity is 8,040 mAh with support for 44W fast charging.

The Vivo Pad has only launched in China for now, but it should not be long before it sees a global debut. Stay tuned.