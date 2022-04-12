PTA Introduces Mechanism to Curb Pornographic Content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in an attempt to ban pornographic content, has implemented Central Domain Name System (C-DNS) policy enforcement mechanism.

The C-DNS will ensure the effective and seamless automated blocking of unlawful content in real-time. The system will remove pornographic and indecent content as defined by the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016) Section 37.

The C-DNS mechanism was developed with months of joint efforts and close coordination with the telecom industry and other stakeholders. The Authority inaugurated the mechanism at PTA Headquarters in Islamabad.