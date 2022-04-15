Xiaomi to Launch Civi S Smartphone for Women This Month

Xiaomi announced its Civi smartphone series last year, which was exclusively launched in the Chinese market. Now, recent reports reveal that the company is gearing up to launch a new Civi smartphone, under the moniker, Xiaomi Civi S.

The upcoming Civi S smartphone is an iterative version of the first-generation women-focused Civi and not a second-generation device, as was previously rumored. A reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station, has shared information regarding the phone’s launch and availability.

According to the tipster, the Xiaomi Civi S smartphone will be launched later this month and will go on retail in the Chinese market from next month. However, there’s no official word on the exact launch date of the device, as of now.

Xiaomi CIVI S Specifications (Rumored)

In terms of the design, the smartphone is expected to fall in line with the Xiaomi 12 smartphone but with an increased focus on the device being thin and light with a better front-facing camera sensor.

According to previous leaks, the Civi S smartphone will feature a 6.55″ AMOLED LTPO curved edge display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G SoC.

This upcoming smartphone is expected to pack 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage. While on the software end, it will likely boot Xiaomi’s own MIUI custom interface on top of Android 12 out-of-the-box.

For photography, the Civi S will have a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, headlined by a 64MP Samsung GW3 primary camera with OIS support. It will also include an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens as well as a 2MP B&W camera.

The device will also feature a 32MP Sony IMX616 snapper upfront, for taking selfies and video calling. Powering the smartphone will be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W or 55W fast charging.