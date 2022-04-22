Finance Ministry to ‘Legally’ Share Data With Economists

Newly-appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that the ministry will share financial data with academic economists.

Sharing the development on Twitter, Miftah said, “We are happy to share with academic economists whatever data they need that we can legally share. I will appoint a focal person in the Ministry of Finance to help provide data to academics in usable and readable formats”.

The 57-year-old politician and businessman is currently in the United States to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the Pakistan Embassy in Washington D.C, Miftah will be in the US capital for four days to attend IMF and World Bank meetings. He will meet with the IMF to discuss the continuance of a bailout program. He may also hold bilateral meetings with US officials.