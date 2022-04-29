Motorway Police IG Warns Transporters Against Overcharging on Eid 

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector General Inam Ghani has said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr the safety and security of passengers are the top-most priority and warned transporters against overloading, overcharging and reckless driving.

He said that in case of overloading, under NHSO-2000, a fine of Rs 5,000 and one-month imprisonment can be imposed. He added that NHMP will instantly take legal action against the owners and the drivers of such vehicles.

NHMP is trying its best to make the journey of commuters safer. He said that on this occasion special measures have been taken for commuters to ensure their safety, timely assistance, convenience, and uninterrupted flow of traffic.

In this regard, the NHMP Regional Commanders have been directed to use all available resources to ensure timely assistance and guidance to commuters on motorways and highways and the deployment of additional patrolling vehicles and officers for efficient patrolling.

The IG appealed to the commuters to avoid reckless driving. He requested that such violations by private or public transport vehicles should immediately be reported to National Highways and Motorway Police through Toll-Free Helpline (130).

He warned the drivers against overloading, overcharging, reckless driving, and the use of unfit vehicles on the motorways and highways. He also advised commuters to use seat belts, observe lane discipline, and ensure careful and safe driving by following traffic rules.