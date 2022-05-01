Railways Minister Expresses Concern Over Lack of Progress on ML-1

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over meetings on the current status of ML-1, development plans of railways, and Rabta application on Saturday.

The federal minister expressed concern over the fact that no work could be done on this important project in the last four years. “Where we left off, no progress has been made since then, even our special unit has been dismantled,” he said.

The minister said that ML-1 is the lifeline of the railways. Giving instructions regarding the Special Purpose Vehicle, the minister said that it should be restored immediately and in the present circumstances, the railway administration should reset its priorities so that talks could be held with China in this regard.

Presiding over the meeting regarding the Rabta application, the minister directed the authorities to review all the legal and technical aspects and submit its report.

During the briefing on the development plans of the railways, the minister urged not to make a long wish list which is not feasible. During the meeting, the minister gave guidelines on rolling stock and infrastructure projects.

The minister also sought details regarding the investment of railways in Gwadar, rail link from Basima to Gwadar and construction of railway station and railway terminal at Gwadar.