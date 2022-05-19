List of Babar Azam’s Centuries in ODI Cricket [Videos]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is on course to become the greatest ODI batter produced by the country. Babar has broken the majority of the national batting records in his short international career so far and is well on course to accomplish more such feats.

The 27-year-old has already scored the second-most centuries, 16, by a Pakistani batter in 50-over cricket and is only 4 more centuries away from breaking the record held by the former opening batter, Saeed Anwar. Babar has the record for reaching 16 centuries in the quickest time in world cricket, achieving the feat in only 84 innings in ODI cricket.

Let’s check out each of Babar’s 16 centuries in international cricket:

1. 120 vs West Indies (2016)

Babar’s first century in ODI cricket came in the 16th innings of his career. Babar had shown immense potential early on in his career, crossing the half-century mark five times in his first five innings. The century mark eluded him throughout the first year of his playing career before he struck a magnificent century against West Indies in the first ODI between the two sides in 2016 in Sharjah.

2. 123 vs West Indies (2016)

Babar followed up a century in the first match by scoring his second successive century in the next match. Babar scored 123 runs off 126 balls as Pakistan gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

3. 117 vs West Indies (2016)

The flamboyant batter brought up a hat-trick of centuries in the third ODI against the West Indies. Babar scored 117 runs off 106 balls as Pakistan completed a whitewash over the Caribbean side. Babar was named as player of the series as he scored 360 runs at an average of 120.00 in the three-match series.

4. 100 vs Australia (2017)

Babar stamped his authority in world cricket by scoring a scintillating century against Australia in Adelaide. Babar scored 100 runs off 109 balls to bring up his fourth century in ODI cricket. Unfortunately, Babar’s knock was not enough for Pakistan to defeat Australia as the hosts registered a 57-run win.

5. 125* vs West Indies (2017)

West Indies were once again at the receiving end of a Babar Azam masterclass. Babar brought up his fifth century in ODI cricket as he scored an unbeaten knock of 125 runs off 132 balls as Pakistan registered a 74-run win in the second ODI between the two sides.

6. 103 vs Sri Lanka (2017)

Babar’s 6th ODI century came against Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match ODI series between the two sides held in UAE. Babar scored 103 runs off 131 balls as the Men in Green registered an 83-run victory.

7. 101 vs Sri Lanka (2017)

Babar scored yet another century in the following match. His innings of 101 off 133 balls steered Pakistan to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series as the Men in Green won the match by 32 runs.

8. 106* vs Zimbabwe (2018)

Babar’s 8th century came against Zimbabwe in the fifth ODI between the two sides in 2018. Babar scored 106 off 76 balls as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 131 runs. He was named player of the match for his scintillating knock.

9. 115 vs England (2019)

Babar scored his first ODI century in England in the fourth ODI in the five-match series between the two teams. Babar scored 115 runs off 112 balls but unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as England won the match by 3 wickets.

10. 101* vs New Zealand (2019)

The stylish middle-order batter showcased his grit, determination, and class in a marvelous knock against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Babar steered the Green Shirts home in a tricky run-chase and kept Pakistan’s hopes alive in the mega event. Babar scored an unbeaten 101 off 127 balls as Kiwis suffered a 6-wicket defeat.

11. 115 vs Sri Lanka (2019)

His 11th century in ODI cricket came against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI between the two sides in 2019. This was Babar’s first century on home soil, scoring 115 off 105 balls as Pakistan won the match by 67 runs.

12. 125 vs Zimbabwe (2020)

His next century at home soil came at Rawalpindi against Zimbabwe. His run-a-ball innings of 125 was not enough as Pakistan suffered a shock loss to Zimbabwe in the Super Over.

13. 103 vs South Africa (2021)

Pakistan’s all-format captain scored his first century in the Rainbow nation and handed Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. He scored 103 runs off 104 balls as Pakistan chased down a target of 274 with 3 wickets in hand.

14. 158 vs England (2021)

Babar played probably the best innings of his ODI career against England in the 3rd ODI in 2021. Babar scored 158 runs off 139 balls as Pakistan set a mammoth total of 331/9. Despite his best efforts, England managed to whitewash Pakistan by winning the match by 3 wickets.

15. 114 vs Australia (2022)

Babar’s 15th ODI century was scored against Australia on their historic tour of the country just over a month ago. Babar’s masterclass innings off 114 off 83 balls set the tone for the Men in Green as they chased down a massive target of 349 with 6 wickets in hand.

16. 105* vs Australia (2022)

Babar followed it up by scoring his second consecutive century in the series. He scored an unbeaten knock of 105 off 115 balls as Pakistan registered a convincing 9-wicket victory against the Kangaroos. Babar led from the front as Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1.

Here is the list of all of Babar’s centuries: