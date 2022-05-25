List of Babar Azam’s Centuries in Test Cricket [Videos]

Babar Azam has established himself as one of the greatest batters in world cricket in the current era. Pakistan’s all-format captain is currently ranked as the number one batter in the world in both white-ball formats while he is ranked number five in Test cricket.

While Babar’s performances in limited-overs cricket have been nothing short of marvelous, he has started to come into his own in the Test format as well.

The 27-year-old has an exceptional record in the longest format of the game. He has scored 2,851 runs at an average of 45.98 in 71 innings he has played so far.

Babar has scored 6 centuries and 21 half-centuries in his short Test career so far and the flamboyant batter will be hoping to finish his career as the top century-maker in Pakistan’s history.

Let’s have a look at all of Babar’s six centuries in Test cricket:

1. 127* vs New Zealand (2018)

It took Babar 17 matches to bring up his first 100 in Test cricket. In the previous 16 Tests, Babar had crossed fifty 8 times, including a brilliant 99 against Australia in Abu Dhabi. Babar brought up his first century against New Zealand as he helped Pakistan to a convincing victory against the Kiwis in Dubai.

2. 104 vs Australia (2019)

Babar’s second Test century was particularly a classy one as he scored a magnificent ton in Brisbane against Australia. Despite Babar’s best efforts, Pakistan lost the match as centuries from Marnus Lauschange and David Warner proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Y0u can watch the highlights of his century here.

3. 102* vs Sri Lanka (2019)

Babar was brilliant in Test cricket from the 2019 season onwards. He brought up his third Test century and his first at home as he scored an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi. The match ended in a draw as most of it was washed out due to persistent rain.

4. 100* vs Sri Lanka (2019)

Babar followed it up with yet another century in the very next match between the two sides. Babar scored an unbeaten 100 in the second innings of the second Test match at Karachi and helped Pakistan to a convincing 263 run victory to hand his team a 1-0 series win.

5. 143 vs Bangladesh (2020)

The stylish middle-order batter scored his third consecutive century in Test cricket as the Men in Green dismantled Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Babar scored 143 off 193 balls as Pakistan registered a win by an innings and 44 runs.

6. 196 vs Australia (2022)

It took Babar 13 Tests and nearly two years to score his next Test century and it was well worth the wait. In one of the greatest Test innings in cricket history, Babar scored 196 runs in the final innings of the second Test match against Australia at Karachi. Babar’s marathon innings lasted almost two days as Pakistan managed to draw the Test against the Aussies. This one will go down in the history books as Babar defied the top Australian attack to save the match on a deteriorating pitch.

Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section.