First Batch of ‘Stuck’ Pakistani Students to Return to China Soon

The first batch of Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities will soon be returning to China, the Federal Ministry of Education stated on Monday.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, said on Monday that he has held several meetings with the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Aviation Division, as well as the Cultural Counselor in the Chinese Embassy to start the return of stuck Pakistani students to China.

The students had come back to Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These meetings led to the conclusion that the process of returning Pakistani students will be immediately started in coordination with the Chinese government.

The HEC also presented a list of 161 Pakistani students who will be returning to China soon to pursue their studies.

The Federal Education Minister has directed to arrange a special chartered flight to ensure the return of the Pakistani students to China.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been directed to ensure the facilitation of Pakistani students with respect to their visas.

Cultural Counselor in the Chinese Embassy, Zhang Heqing, informed participants that 96 visas have already been issued. He reiterated that the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad would assist in providing permission by the Chinese government for a chartered flight to China.