Mari Petroleum Discovers Gas and Condensate in North Waziristan

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has made a gas/condensate discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Bannu West-1 ST-1 Exploration Well drilled in Bannu West Block, located in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MPCL is the operator of Bannu West Block, with 55 percent working interest along with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited (ZPCL) as joint venture partners with 35 percent and 10 percent working interest respectively, according to the stock filing.

ALSO READ Govt Lifts Ban on Import of Raw Materials and Industrial Equipment

The well was spud-in on 6 June 2021 and successfully drilled down to the depth of 4,915 m with MPCL’s own rig. During testing, Lockhart Limestone formation flowed gas at the rate of around 25 MMSCFD with a Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 4,339 psi and around 300 BPD condensate at 32/64 inch choke size (pre-acid).

Furthermore, Hangu Formation also flowed gas at the rate of 1.6 MMSCFD with WHFP of 297 psi at 32/64 inch choke size.