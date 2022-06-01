Pakistan Railways Leases Over 4,500 Acres Land to Generate Revenue

Pakistan Railways has leased out over 4,578 acres of its land to transform itself into a profitable entity by generating more revenue.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways told ProPakistani that the leased out land is in seven divisions — Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Sukkur.

He also divulged details of a plan that is aimed at the commercial exploitation of 25 mega-sites of Pakistan Railways under a public-private partnership.

In response to a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan Railways has also accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment operation against land grabbers across the country to retrieve its lands, and has recovered over 508 acres of precious land worth billions of rupees so far.