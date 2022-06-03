Fakhar Zaman Receives His ICC ODI Team of the Year Cap

Fakhar Zaman has finally received his ICC ODI Cap after being named in the ODI Team of the Year for 2021. The aggressive opener was named in the team for his outstanding performances with the bat throughout 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Fakhar Zaman shared his pictures of the ICC ODI Team of the Year Cap. The star opener achieved the accolade after making a mark with the bat last year.

Playing only 6 ODI matches, Fakhar Zaman mounted 365 runs at an impressive average of 60.38. His ODI campaign also included two centuries, including a sensational knock of 193 against South Africa in which Fakhar almost carried Pakistan home from an impossible situation.

The star opener expressed jubilation upon receiving the honor. Sharing the picture of the honorary cap, Fakhar Zaman wrote on his Twitter account, “Finally, it’s here.” He went on to add, “Thank you for this, ICC. Honored to be a part of the ODI team of the year.”

Finally, its here. Thank you for this ICC. Honored to be the part of the ODI team of the year. #BlessedAndGrateful pic.twitter.com/QHaF3LS9OF — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) June 3, 2022

Along with Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam was also picked in the ICC ODI Team of the Year. The star batter was awarded ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year too.