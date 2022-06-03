Pakistan Squash Federation Exposed Over Nepotism in Selection for Commonwealth

Asim Khan has expressed his disappointment after not being selected for Commonwealth Games by Pakistan Squash Federation. Asim Khan claimed that he has been deprived of his rightful place despite good recent performances and a better ranking than those selected.

Expressing his disapproval towards the selection of Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan wrote on his Twitter account that Pakistan Squash Federation had promised him a spot in the Commonwealth Games but he has been dropped at the last moment citing his poor performance.

Asim Khan went on to share the details of his performances and rankings, claiming that he has performed much better than Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal. According to the stats shared by Asim Khan, he is ranked 56 while Tayyab Aslam is at the 49th spot and Nasir Iqbal lies at the 115th position.

Asim Khan added that it was his right to represent Pakistan as his ranking is higher than Nasir Iqbal. Asim, expressing his disappointment, declared that he is no longer interested in playing squash for Pakistan as he has been mistreated. Now, his motive is to play for himself and his family.

No value of rankings in Pakistan and no value of players and player struggle in Pakistan, I don’t think so I will continue playing squash if i do then I will only play for my family and myself not for this country 😊

Ranking is attached.@SportsBoardPak pic.twitter.com/A69A2iakCj — Asim Khan (@asimkhansquash) June 2, 2022

Asim Khan also claimed that Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal did not play any contest in months to avoid bad records prior to the mega-event while he continuously played and performed at different levels. Pakistani squash player also criticized sponsors for not promoting sports as he revealed that his only sponsor is an Indian.