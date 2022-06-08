Young Kashmiri Girl Returns Lost Foreign Currency Worth Rs. 4 Million to Owner

A 12-year-old girl has set a tremendous example of honesty after she returned a bag full of foreign currency to its owner in Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

The sixth-grader, Samiya Batool, was headed to school when she noticed a bag in Nullah Baan, in Sairy Khoi Ratta area of Kotli. She brought it back home and informed her parents about her finding.

Her relatives inspected the bag and discovered foreign currency worth Rs. 4 million and some papers inside the bag. They quickly contacted the owner of the bag whose information was mentioned in those papers.

The owner of the bag, Sohail Armani, was so impressed with the honesty of the girl that he gave her Rs. 100,000 as a reward.

He revealed that he had lost his bag five months ago. There were foreign currency notes and important documents in the bag.

He stated that he had tried his best to locate his luggage but to no avail. He added that he had lost hope until he received a call from Samiya’s family who informed him about the bag.

He said that he was really impressed with the honesty of the girl who belonged to a humble background, yet she set a great example of honesty.

When the story of Samiya’s honesty went around the community, she became a celebrity on social media. Even Health Minister, Nisar Ansar Abdali, visited her family and said that the government will fund her school fees for life.

