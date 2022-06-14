Nokia Produced Over 1 Million Phones in Pakistan in 6 Months

HMD Global’s highly popular Nokia brand set up a phone assembly plant in Pakistan in December 2021. That plant has now managed to produce over 1 million months in only a span of 6 months.

It is unclear whether the figure is for smartphones or feature phones, but since Nokia’s feature phones have a much bigger presence here, we can assume it’s the latter, or at least the majority of it.

HMD Global Pakistan’s country manager Arif Shafique commented on the development saying:

The plant’s capacity is to produce over half a million mobile phones per month and our aim is to assemble a complete range of Nokia phones from Pakistan. Opening the facility in Pakistan is not only an important business decision for us but also a historic initiative as we continue to expand our global footprint with it.

He added that the company plans to expand its production every month to meet the growing demand of Pakistani customers. He hopes that local authorities will continue to lend their support to the industry to aid further investments and business in the country.

Nokia partnered with Techno Pak Electronics last year to set up the plant in Pakistan, which has invested over $2 million in the factory as well as other related channels. The factory has created over 500 skilled jobs so far. The assembly plant is based in Korangi, Karachi and it produces various designs of handsets.

Source: TheNews