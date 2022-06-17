FATF Announces Its Decision on Pakistan’s Grey List Status

The Global Cooperation Review Group Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday decided to keep Pakistan on the greylist.

The Plenary meetings of the global watchdog were held in Berlin between 14 and 17 June 2022, where its members discussed a range of topics relating to Pakistan’s progress.

ALSO READ SBP Grants Commercial License to Chinese EMI

The FATF acknowledged Pakistan’s claim of fulfilling and implementing all of its actionable recommendations and commended efforts made by the South Asian nation to exit the list. The FATF will now conduct an on-site visit to confirm that the process of implementing the required reforms and actions to address deficiencies previously identified by the FATF.

Pakistan was officially placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ‘grey list’ for the third time on June 28, 2018, and it has been taking measures for its exclusion since.

Pakistan was first placed on the FATF grey list after it failed to meet the international anti-money laundering (AML) and combating financing of terrorism (CFT) standards in 2008. In 2010 Pakistan made its exit from the list after improving its AML/CFT regime. Pakistan was again placed on the grey list in 2012 and remained on the list till 2015.