ECC Likely to Approve Withdrawal of Subsidy on Consumption of Diesel by Power Sector

The cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approve the withdrawal of subsidy on the consumption of high-speed diesel (HSD) by the power sector.

The ECC meeting will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) under Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail. The meeting will consider a 13-point agenda which includes issuing several supplementary grants.

According to a copy of the agenda available to the ProPakistani, the ECC meeting will review the 13-point agenda, including approval of a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 125,819,029 to the Cabinet Division for various requirements of 6 Aviation Squadron.

The meeting will consider payment of Rs. 40 million to the Ministry of Defence for the media publicity campaign by NCOC through a technical supplementary grant.

The committee will likely approve a technical supplementary grant to the Ministry of Defence to meet the critical shortfall owing to the enhancement of the rental ceiling of accommodation under Demand No. 28 & 29 FY22.

The meeting will consider the request for additional funds to meet the shortfall in the annual budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for FY22.

The meeting will likely approve the allocation of additional funds to the Ministry of Housing & Works for the repair and maintenance of the Minister’s Enclave, Islamabad.

The agenda also includes a request for a technical supplementary grant to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for Special Communications Organization (SCO) during FY22.

The meeting will consider the request for a supplementary grant of Rs. 1224.41 million to the Ministry of Interior for payment admissible to the families of deceased/Shaheed families under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package.

The committee will also consider approval of a supplementary grant of Rs. 39.363 million to the Ministry of Interior for the purchase of surveillance cameras with accessories for maintaining law and order situation during the upcoming protest announced by a political party in its next meeting.

The meeting will likely approve the request for a supplementary grant of Rs. 140.209 million to the Ministry of Interior for maintaining law and order situation during protest/sit-in announced by a political party. The agenda also includes approval of another regular supplementary grant of Rs 5695.55 million to the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting will consider the request for a technical supplementary grant by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan for the permanent settlement of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ) Refugees 1989 and onwards.

The committee will also likely approve the appointment of a female director on the Board of Directors of Pakistan Single Window Company.