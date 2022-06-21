SAPM on Youth Affairs Urges Students to Take Up Freelancing and Entrepreneurship

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, presided over the meeting of Vice-Chancellors and senior officers of different universities today.

The meeting discussed the formulation of effective policies for the youth across the country. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister emphasized the need to accelerate entrepreneurship and the freelance industry to empower university students.

The Special Assistant highlighted the important steps taken to bring innovation in the agricultural sector, increase the quality of training, digitize the system, reduce gender discrimination, and include the weaker segments of society.

The Vice-Chancellors of various universities in this regard suggested that training initiatives should be launched at the lower level and then focus should be given to the students who want to pursue higher studies in the relevant fields.

However, other measures should be taken including the transfer of students and faculty members.

Representatives of various educational institutions appreciated the ideas of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program for working closely with the education sector of the country.

The meeting also discussed the modern curriculum. The Special Assistant assured the heads of all educational institutions of all possible support from the Prime Minister’s Successful Youth Program.

Under the proposed National Youth Commission, a number of initiatives will be taken which will pave the way for the youth to improve their skills and lead to a prosperous future.