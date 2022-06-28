Govt Appoints Amir Fida Paracha as MD Pakistan Bait ul Mal

The Federal government has appointed Amir Fida Paracha as the new Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

The cabinet through circulation has approved the summary for the appointment of Amir Fida Paracha as new MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, an official source told ProPakistani.

Pursuant to the Cabinet decision, Malik Zaheer Abbas was de-notified as Managing Director (MD), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) vide Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety (PA&SS) de notification No.34/12/2020-(Admn)-264.

Consequently, the post of Managing Director, PBM fell vacant and requires to be filled by a suitable candidate. Section 9 (1) of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Act, 1991 provides that the Managing Director shall be appointed by the Federal Government.

The Curriculum Vitae of Amir Fida Paracha reflects that he possesses the requisite qualification and experience for the position of Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

The Cabinet through circulation has approved the appointment of Amir Fida Paracha as Managing Director, PBM in accordance with Section 9(1) of the PBM Act, 1991 for a period of three years.