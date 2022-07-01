Sindh Announces Good News for Students Unable to Take Admission in Intermediate

The Sindh government has decided to allow students to take admission in intermediate part-I on the basis of the result of class 9th. The decision has been taken to facilitate the students.

According to details, the admission to intermediate part-I in public sector colleges in the province is given on the basis of the combined result of matriculation part-I and II. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the result announcement of matric part-II has been delayed in the province.

As a result, a large number of students have already started seeking admission in intermediate in private sector colleges and coaching centers in the province.

Earlier this week, the Director of Sindh General Colleges, Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi, met with the Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and raised the issue.

During the meeting, Dr. Manjhi informed the Minister that the result of matric part-II is expected late after the official commencement of the intermediate academic year on 1 August.

If the students are not allowed to seek admission in intermediate on the basis of the result of class 9, it would result in a huge academic loss for the students in the province. The Minister had assured Dr. Manjhi to raise the issue with relevant authorities to facilitate the students.