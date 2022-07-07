PTA Formulates Cyber Security Framework

Through extensive consultation and deliberation with Telecom Industry and leading cyber security experts, PTA has formulated a “Cyber Security Framework”.

According to the official statement released by PTA, this framework is based on the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulation (CTDISR) by PTA and defines the obligation for auditors and PTA’s licensees.

ALSO READ IT Ministry to Finalize Computer Emergency Response Team Rules

It provides guidance to the auditors for performing gap assessment in the light of PTA’s Cyber Security Regulations including interpretation and expectations against each security control where necessary.

As part of the framework, a maturity model has also been devised, whereby the controls have been classified on the basis of their criticality. It is pertinent to highlight that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) gives significance to the Cyber Security Framework of each member state while calculating the Global Cyber Security Index (GCI).

ALSO READ China’s Norinco Group Keen to Initiate Joint Ventures in Telecom Sector

The framework is a significant step towards improving the security landscape of the telecom industry and will enable organizations to better manage and reduce cybersecurity risk