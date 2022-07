PTCL to Provide ICT Services to DHA Phase 8 Karachi

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is set to provide ICT services to Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-8 in Karachi through its state-of-the-art Flash Fiber, Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) service.

The premium service will provide uninterrupted high-speed internet to the residents and business community of the society to fulfill their connectivity needs.

Head of Fixed & Wireless Access Technical South, PTCL Group, Ashar Hayat Siddiqui, and Brigadier Hafeez Ullah Khan (Retired) Secretary DHA Karachi, signed the agreement in presence of Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL, Khurram Noor Chief Financial Officer DHA Karachi, and other senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking at the event, Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL, thanked DHA for their continued trust in PTCL. He said, “PTCL is the pioneer and backbone of Pakistan’s ICT landscape, supporting the operations, expansion, and services of a number of sectors within the country.”

He added, “We continue to scale up and transform our infrastructure and service delivery system, to meet the growing demands of our individual and enterprise customers. Through such partnerships, we endeavor to further strengthen the communication network across the country, and be able to better serve our valued customers.”

Also sharing his thoughts at the occasion, Brigadier Hafeez Ullah Khan (Retired) Secretary DHA Karachi, said, “We are glad to partner up with PTCL for provision of high-quality ICT services to DHA Phase-8 community. Over these years, a reliable internet connection has gained importance at par with other crucial commodities; therefore, our focus remains on the evolving needs of our community members.”

He added, “We commit to delivering the highest quality of service in every domain. I am positive that PTCL’s high-speed connectivity will effectively fulfill the needs of residents and the business community.”

PTCL Flash Fiber is Pakistan’s premium Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH)service with speeds clocking at up to 1GBps. The OFC has various packages tailored to meet the varying needs and demands of individual and business customers. PTCL Flash Fiber network is undergoing fast-paced expansion and will soon be available nationwide.