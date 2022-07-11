IGN is Now Officially Live in Pakistan

This is a huge moment for Pakistan, and IGN Global is extremely excited to be able to bring the world’s largest platform for entertainment to Pakistan in a big way.

Pakistan’s gaming moment has arrived. From its eSports players now developing into world-renowned champions with fan followings all over the world, to many of its game studios winning international accolades and competing with the best foreign studios on their own turf.

ALSO READ Lahore’s Shahkam Chowk Flyover is Now Open for Traffic

Big international names like Tencent and Garena now consider Pakistan an integral part of their regional player base with millions of active players competing and engaging daily across multiple platforms.

The past year has also seen a rise in national eSports events across key cities of Pakistan, encouraging a whole new base of gamers to take part in competitive gaming with big names like Galaxy Racer and Garena hosting significantly large national events.

In terms of game ecosystem development, one of the biggest news for Pakistan over the last year was the entry of the giant Epic Games into Pakistan through the investment and acquisition of Quixel Studios out of Islamabad.

This opens massive opportunities for game developers, artists, enthusiasts, and those wanting to adapt creative work as it brings renewed focus to the use and utilization of Unreal Engine across the gaming and entertainment industry. This has also led to countless developers being trained on the engine to create new job opportunities and expand the local talent base.

Global giants like Google have also started focusing on Pakistan, with this year being the first time Google hosted their ThinkGames event in Pakistan to engage the gamer and game development community to further catalyze the ecosystem.

On the entertainment end, one of the biggest global launches was of Ms. Marvel, helmed by none other than Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy who directed many of the episodes and was also responsible for having the show released in Cinemas in Pakistan, due to the absence of Disney plus locally. The show also highlights great actors of Pakistani origin and once again succeeds in putting Pakistan on the map.

ALSO READ Islamabad Witnessed Over 26 Street Crimes Every Day in June

Most importantly, this time around IGN Pakistan is different. The platform is not just another local enterprise. It is not a media house or advertising agency. The members of IGN are at their core, gamers, and pop culture enthusiasts from communities all across Pakistan. IGN is passionate about creating original written content, producing exclusive videos for engagement across the community, and having the pulse on the gaming movement in Pakistan. Most importantly IGN Pakistan wants to build a platform that puts Pakistan on the map.

IGN has always and will always draw its strength from the community. This is how IGN does it all over the world in more than 122 countries, and it is how it will do it in Pakistan. As IGN Global welcomes Pakistan into its family, it hopes the community will welcome IGN into Pakistan.