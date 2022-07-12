Vivo Y77 Launched in China With Upgraded Processor

Just days after launching it in Malaysia, Vivo has launched Y77 in China as well. The Malaysian variant is named Y77 5G. Although the Chinese variant doesn’t have 5G in its name, it provides 5G support.

The Chinese Y77 features an upgraded chipset in the form of MediaTek Dimensity 930. The Malaysian Y77 5G was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810.

Design and Display

The L x W x D dimensions of Y77 are 164.2 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm. It weighs 194 g. It is built around a plastic frame with a plastic front and back. Y77 features a 6.64” IPS LCD panel and 1080 x 2388 pixel resolution.

Internals and Storage

As discussed at the start, Y77 features MediaTek Dimensity 930 (6 nm). It has an octa-core CPU and IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The device has UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone comes in four configurations; 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB.

Software and UI

Y77 launches with Origin OS Ocean out of the box and boots Android 12.

Camera

Y77 features a dual-camera setup on the back. The primary sensor is a 50 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera setup also houses a 2 MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Y77 has an 8 MP wide-angle lens with an f/2 aperture.

Battery and Colors

Y77 features a 4,500 mAH battery and comes with an 80W fast charging feature. It is available in three colors; Black, Silver, and Blue.

Pricing and Availability

Y77 starts from $223 and goes up to $297. It is available only in China.