GIKI Students Place First in Britain’s ‘Formula Student’ Competition

In a promising development, a team of students from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering Sciences and Technology bagged the first position in Britain’s student “Formula Student” automotive engineering competition.

The team placed first in the virtual software section of the competition. This is a massive milestone as the team claimed the top spot in a competition by beating teams from various marquee institutes of 34 other countries.

Speaking to the media, the Formula GIK team leader Ashir Junaid told stated that his team — consisting of 24 members only — created the software in less than two months with unwavering resolve. “We are proud to make Pakistan famous all over the world,” Junaid said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash commended the team of inventive youngsters on their accomplishment, stating that KP is proud to have the Formula GIK team representing Pakistan and establishing its positive identity on a coveted global platform.

Via: Geo News