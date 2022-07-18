Differently-Abled Citizens Can Now Get Disability Certificates Online

The Punjab government has decided to introduce an online application system for the issuance of certificates of proof for disability to differently-abled citizens in the province.

Applicants will be able to apply for and download disability certificates through the online system. However, they are still required to appear before the medical assessment board of the Social Welfare Department (SWD) in person.

Previously, differently-abled citizens were required to visit their nearest SWD office in person just for submitting the application for the issuance of a disability certificate.

Disability certificates are of extreme importance for people with genuine disabilities. Such certificates ensure that differently-abled people are not discriminated against and they get their share in job and admission quotas as well as other exemptions.

Besides, speaking regarding the launch of the online application submission facility, Medical Social Welfare Officer DHQ Hospital, Ayesha Anjum, said that the details about the physical assessment will be sent to the applicants through SMS on their mobile phone numbers.

The applicants will be given an online link for downloading the disability certificate, she added, urging differently-abled people to use the online system launched by the SWD for their facilitation.