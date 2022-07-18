List of Pakistan’s Home and Away Series in Next ICC World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the draft of the next ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), which will see Pakistan play three home series and three away Test series between May 2023 and April 2025 in the next World Test Championship cycle.

Despite decent performance in the current cycle, the Babar-led side will play fewer Tests than England (42), Australia (41), India (38), Bangladesh (34), and New Zealand (32) in the next FTP from 2023 to 2027.

According to the details, Pakistan will host three-match Test series at home against England, the West Indies, and Bangladesh in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship cycle, which begins in May 2023.

In addition to facing South Africa and Sri Lanka away from home in the Test series, Pakistan will play a three-match Test series, including the Boxing Day Test in December 2023, against Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will host a three-nation tournament featuring New Zealand and South Africa at home ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled in Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing Sri Lanka in the first match of the Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Pakistan are currently in fourth place, and they will have to perform really well in the remaining 7 games to qualify for the final.

Pakistan will also host England and New Zealand in a Test series in November-December 2022 and April 2023 respectively.