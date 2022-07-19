Teachers Demand Govt to Stop Fining Them Over ‘Useless’ Dengue Activities

The Punjab government initially forced teachers to take part in anti-dengue campaign activities in the scorching heat. Later, it imposed heavy fines on them by claiming that they performed fake anti-dengue activities.

An official notification issued by a District Education Officer (DEO) shows that a fine ranging from Rs. 3,000-5,000 has been imposed on teachers performing dozens of bogus anti-dengue activities.

For instance, a fine of Rs. 5,000 has been imposed for taking before and after pictures at the same time. A fine of Rs. 3,000 has been imposed for changing the angles of the pictures.

Besides, the DEO also served show-cause notices to teachers and ordered them to appear in person and provide explanations. The DEO warned the teachers to be careful in the future.

Speaking in this regard, Safdar Kalro, Central Vice President of the Punjab Teachers Union, said that imposing fines of thousands of rupees on teachers is tantamount to embarrassing them.

He requested the Chief Minister, Education Minister, and Secretary of Education Ministry to put an end to the humiliation of teachers in the name of useless anti-dengue activities.

It is worth mentioning here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) in May this year imposed a ban on government teachers from engaging in non-academic activities, including dengue and polio campaigns, anywhere in Punjab.

Teachers are only bound to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as Article 220 of the 1973 Constitution requires federal and provincial authorities to assist ECP in performing its duties.