Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Inaugurates Training Complex for VT-4 Tank

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, inaugurated a newly-built training complex for the VT-4 Tank during his visits to Risalpur and Nowshera on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the newly inaugurated training complex will provide an advanced training system for the recently inducted war machines and VT-4 tanks in the Pakistan Army.

Officers and personnel of the Armoured Corps — a combatant branch of the Pakistan Army — will undergo training for the new machinery.

The military’s media wing further stated that the COAS toured the School of Armour and Mechanized Warfare (SA&MW) in Nowshehra and was briefed about its training aspects, with a special focus on its mechanized warfare training regime in line with future battlefield requirements.

The ISPR revealed that the Army Chief also inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for mechanized warfare training aimed at boosting students’ technical and tactical capacity of the students, and commended the school for preparing officers and trainees for the emerging challenges of the modern battlefield challenges.

It was learned that COAS Bajwa visited the Military College of Engineering (MCE) in Risalpur where he laid flowers at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fatiha. He was shown around the structural lab there, which is used to test the standards of large infrastructures.

At MCE, the army chief was further briefed about training modules and the facilities at the college, which include Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) Explosive Munition School (CEMS), and Combat and Civil Engineering wings.

He was informed that the college had contributed extensively to the training of the Army, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the Pakistan Navy, the Police, and the armed forces of other countries.

The statement by the ISPR in this regard read: “This training has been a key element for successful operations during the war against terror as it enabled manpower to search/identify IEDs laid by terrorists and clearing/dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection”.

Moreover, the COAS met the Corps of Engineers and the winners of the International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) competition and commended their professionalism and contribution to operations, especially counter-terrorism ones.

The VT-4 Tank

The VT-4 is a third-generation battle tank manufactured by a Chinese state-owned defense corporation called Norinco. It weighs around 52 tons, and is 10.10 meters long with gun forward, 3.40 meters wide, and 2.30 meters high.

Three crewmembers can fit in a VT-4 tank, which has an operational range of 500 km and a top speed of 70 km/h

In terms of armament, a VT-4 tank has a 125mm smoothbore cannon capable of firing APFSDS, HESH, HEAT, and HE rounds, and guided missiles. There is also a remote weapon station on its turret armed with a 12.7mm heavy machine gun.

Its fire control system has hunter-killer capabilities, a laser rangefinder, panoramic sight, and a third-generation thermal imaging system.

Regarding protection, a VT-4 tank is equipped with an explosive reactive armor, GL5 active protection system, defensive grenade launchers, and a laser-warning device.

Besides, a VT-4 tank features an IFF system, NBC protection, an explosion suppression system, a fire extinguishing system, and an air conditioning system.