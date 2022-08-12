Meezan Bank Becomes Pakistan’s Most Profitable Bank After Overtaking HBL and UBL

Meezan Bank witnessed a staggering growth in profitability leaving behind big conventional banks by a wide margin, becoming the most profitable bank in the country.

The leading Islamic bank has reported a profit of Rs. 17.1 billion in the first half of 2022 up by 36 percent.

According to the financial results announced by Meezan Bank, the leading Islamic bank grew its profit by Rs. 4.5 billion from the last year which stood at Rs. 12.6 billion in the first half of 2021.

The profit reported by Habib Bank Limited stood at Rs. 12.1 billion and United Bank Limited at Rs. 11.8 billion by the end of the same period. The difference in probability among these banks clearly indicated that HBL and UBL made huge tax payments to the government as compared to Meezan Bank in the said period.

The results of MCB Bank and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have yet to be announced however these banks could also surprise the banking industry with their financial results.

The bank generated revenues of Rs. 45.6 billion from the net spread and Rs. 10.6 billion from other income. Its expenses. Its overall revenues stood at Rs. 56 billion and the expenses stood at Rs. 21 billion in the first half of 2022.

The bank’s earnings per share surged to Rs. 10.52 from Rs. 7.75. The board announced a dividend of Rs. 1.75 per share in addition to Rs. 1.75 dividends already paid to the shareholders.

