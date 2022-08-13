Silver Medalist Inam Butt Reveals Why Indian Athletes Are Better Than Pakistanis

Pakistan’s renowned wrestler, Inam Butt, has drawn a comparison between the facilities available to Pakistani and Indian athletes, claiming that the arch-rival is spending more money on athletes’ preparation.

Speaking in an interview, Inam said “There are no facilities for us in Pakistan. If you talk about Indian wrestlers, their country spends on them in crores. Our total wrestling budget is around Rs. 1.5 million.”

Inam Butt, who secured silver for Pakistan in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2020, was defeated in the final of the Men’s Freestyle 86kg Wrestling event by India’s Deepak Punia.

The national wrestler went on to say that there is no single world-class wrestling academy in Pakistan, whereas India has one in almost every state. Their diet, training, and everything else are completely advanced, he added.

Speaking about the CWG 2022, Inam stated that Pakistan’s wrestlers secured medals in the showpiece event despite the lack of high-quality facilities at home, demonstrating that there is a lot of talent in wrestling in Pakistan.

Speaking regarding his injury at IG2022, Inam said “I couldn’t participate in the Islamic Games 2022 due to injury. My doctors are with me and working to heal my injury. Hopefully, I will be able to participate in the upcoming events.”

The Gujranwala-based wrestler also discussed the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, claiming that if the government provides adequate facilities and attention, Pakistan can secure Olympic medals.