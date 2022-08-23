Shane Watson Picks 2 Pakistani Superstars Among World’s Top 5 T20 Players

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson has included Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi, in his top five T20 players in the world. Watson included the star players along with three other international superstars as the first names on the team sheet for the T20 World XI.

ALSO READ Legendary Cricketer Says Shaheen Afridi Out of Asia Cup is a Big Setback

Watson said that Babar Azam would be his number one pick because of his sensational technique and consistency. He added that Babar is the number one T20 batter in the world and he knows how to dominate the opposition bowling unit.

The 41-year-old stated that Babar will be one of the players to watch in the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

He’s going to do very well in Australian conditions (during the T20 World Cup) as well, as his technique is very much built for Australian conditions.

The former all-rounder picked Shaheen Afridi as the only bowler in his top five T20 players in the world. He said that Shaheen’s ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals is something special and he would be a handful in Australian conditions. Watson said that he will be very surprised if Shaheen fails to perform in Australian conditions due to the swing and bounce that can be generated on the pitches.

ALSO READ Head Coach Opens Up on Shaheen Afridi’s Absence in Asia Cup

Watson further added that the only worrisome thing about Shaheen is that he can be expensive if he fails to pick up wickets up front but added that his exceptional skills will overcome the weakness pretty soon.

Apart from the two Pakistani players, Watson added Australian opener, David Warner, England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, and India’s middle-order batting sensation, Suyakumar Yadav, in his T20 World XI.